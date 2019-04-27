One dead, three in hospital after shooting at California synagogue

A woman has died and three others are in hospital in a stable condition after a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that a white man entered Chabad of Poway at around 11.30am on Saturday and opened fire on worshippers with an AR-type assault weapon.

Mr Gore said an off-duty Border Patrol agent believed to be inside the synagogue shot at the suspect as he fled. The sheriff said the agent did not hit him but struck his car.

Synagogue members walk outside of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California. Photograph: Denis Poroy/AP

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the 19-year-old suspect called police to report the shooting and a California Highway Patrol officer heard it on a police scanner, saw the suspect and pulled him over.

Mr Nisleit said the suspect got out of his car with his hands up and he was taken into custody without incident.

Mr Gore said a woman died from her injuries, while a girl and two men are in the hospital.

Poway is a city just over 35km north of San Diego.

Passover began on April 19th and ends on Saturday.

In Pittsburgh, a truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the October 27th rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue. He has pleaded not guilty. – AP