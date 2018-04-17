One dead after passenger plane makes emergency landing

One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia airport after suffering engine failure, according to a federal investigator.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Philadelphia’s fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in a critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries following the landing.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board the Boeing 737, which was heading from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas’s Love Field.

Passengers were seen walking off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing at about 11.20am local time.

Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 “landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal”.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted: “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane. It also showed the tarmac covered with firefighting foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York’s southern tier when it abruptly turned towards Philadelphia.

Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday’s emergency landing. – Agencies