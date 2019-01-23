Nurse arrested after incapacitated woman gives birth

A licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term healthcare facility, said police in Phoenix, Arizona .

Investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, said Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams.

Mr Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her, said Mr Williams.

Investigators obtained a court order to collect a DNA sample from Mr Sutherland and tests led to the arrest, said police spokesman Tommy Thompson.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of three and gave birth to a boy at the carehome on December 29th.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. – AP