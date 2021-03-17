Northern Ireland to dominate Biden and Martin’s St Patrick’s Day meeting

Northern Ireland is expected to top the agenda of today’s virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting between Taoiseach Michael Martin and US President Joe Biden, amid ongoing interest in Washington about the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

US Vice-president Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill it was confirmed overnight by the White House. US President Joe Biden is also expected to attend some of the discussion, which will take place this afternoon, following Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s meeting with the US president.

Mr Biden, who spent the night at his home in Delaware, will attend Mass to mark St Patrick’s Day at his local church this morning before flying back to Washington ahead of his lunchtime meeting with the Taoiseach.

As usual, the highpoint of the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House will be the bilateral meeting between the Taoiseach and the US president, which will take place remotely for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The traditional bowl of shamrock has already been delivered to the White House by diplomatic officials at the Irish embassy in Washington.

Mr Martin will also hold one-to-one meetings with Ms Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the bipartisan Friends of Ireland group on Capitol Hill, which will mark its fortieth anniversary. Later in the day, a celebration of the life and legacy of the late John Hume will take place, featuring tributes to the late Nobel Prize winner who was central to securing US involvement in the Northern Ireland peace process in the 1980s and 1990s.

Also on the agenda for the meetings between Mr Martin and senior US political figures is a discussion on Covid-19, cooperation on issues relating to Ireland’s current status as a UN Security Council member and immigration, with the Taoiseach expected to raise Ireland’s efforts to secure access to the E3 visa currently offered to Australian citizens. It follows the appointment of former US Special Envoy John Deasy to advise Irish-American group, the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOC), earlier this month on lobbying congress on the issue.

Vaccines

On the issue of Covid-19 and vaccinations, Mr Martin said on Tuesday: “I will obviously be in discussions with the president about the broader issue of, not just Covid, but the whole idea of vaccine production, distribution, the raw materials necessary to produce a vaccine.” It comes amid calls for the US to release some of its doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved by US regulators, to the EU.

Today’s virtual programme of events takes place a day after the US Senate unveiled a resolution underlining its support for the Belfast Agreement and calling for its “full implementation.”

The resolution- which was sponsored by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Susan Collins - expresses support “for the full implementation” of the agreement and subsequent efforts “to support peace on the island of Ireland”.

It also states that any new or amended trade agreements between the US and UK should take into account that the conditions of the Belfast Agreement are met.

There is also mention of the Northern Ireland protocol - currently the subject of fierce contention between London and Brussels, following Britain’s move to unilaterally delay the introduction of customs checks between the North and Britain. It also calls for “continuing attention and action to resolve the injustices of past violence, including state-sponsored violence.”

“The Good Friday Agreement was a historic accomplishment that established a framework for a sustainable peace,” said Mr Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “However, the work of the Agreement remains unfinished. Ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day, we are calling for renewed attention and action to implement the Agreement’s provisions, including the passage of a bill of rights and accountability for past injustices.”