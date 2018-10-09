Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to United Nations

The United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has resigned.

Speaking in the Oval Office beside Ms Haley, US president Donald Trump said Ms Haley had told him six months ago that she may consider leaving the post. She would be leaving the position at the end of the year, Mr Trump said.

The hastily-convened meeting was announced shortly after 10am (3pm Irish time) by the White House.

Mr Trump said he will appoint Ms Haley’s successor “in the next two or three weeks – maybe sooner”.

Speaking alongside the president, Ms Haley said she wanted to thank him for the opportunity to serve at the United Nations. “It has been an honour of a lifetime. I am such a lucky girl to leave the state that raised me and serve a country I love so very much.”

She said that under the Trump administration, the United States was now respected again. Other countries now knew that “if we are going to do something we will follow it through”.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

In particular, she highlighted the fact that the US had tackled the “anti-Israel bias” at the United Nations, praising the “strength and courage” of Mr Trump for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “We will put our embassy where we want to put our embassy,” she said.

She also praised Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who both work for the president, describing Mr Kushner as a “hidden genius”. She said she would be campaigning for Mr Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Ms Haley is the latest senior figure to depart the Trump administration. She was one of the few women to hold a senior position within it.

Newcomer

Ms Haley was seen as a rising star within Republican politics. Just two weeks ago she attended the annual meeting of the UN Security Council alongside Mr Trump and senior members of the administration.

While she has consistently said that she enjoys a strong working relationship with the president, she has also placed herself at odds with him. In December last year she said that women who had accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard”.

“They should be heard, and they should be dealt with,” Ms Haley told CBS. “And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

A newcomer to foreign policy when she was appointed by Mr Trump as UN ambassador last year, Ms Haley entered the House of Representatives as a member of Congress for South Carolina in 2004. She then became governor of the state in 2010.

She rose to national prominence in 2016 after she ordered the confederate flag – a controversial symbol with strong links to slavery – to be removed from the state capitol following the shooting dead of nine African-Americans in a church in Charleston.

Though regarded as a politician on the right – her affiliation with the Tea Party helped secure her election in 2010 – she is viewed as a more moderate influence in the White House. She initially opposed Mr Trump when he ran for Republican nominee for president, supporting Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

She in particular criticised Mr Trump’s proposal for a Muslim ban during the presidential election campaign. Ms Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina in 1972 to Indian-Sikh parents. Her father was a doctor, her mother a teacher-turned-businesswoman.

Since assuming the role of UN ambassador, Ms Haley has taken a strong pro-Israeli line. She also advocated a withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement. However, she has also taken a strong line against Russia, calling out Moscow for electoral interference and its role in Syria in support of the Assad regime.