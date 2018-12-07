New York prosecutors seek prison for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Friday asked a judge to sentence Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, to a “substantial term of imprisonment” for paying an adult film star hush money on Mr Trump’s behalf and for evading taxes.

Mr Cohen, who has been co-operating with US special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign, pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

The New York prosecutors said Mr Cohen should receive some credit for his co-operation with Mr Mueller, but noted that he had not entered into a co-operation agreement with their office. They said his sentence should reflect a “modest” reduction from the roughly four to five years they said federal guidelines would suggest.

Mr Mueller is expected to make a separate sentencing recommendation on a charge that Mr Cohen lied to Congress about discussions over the construction of a proposed Trump Organisation skyscraper in Moscow. Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to that charge last week.

Mr Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday by US District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on all the charges to which he pleaded guilty. His lawyers have asked that he receive no jail time, saying he has co-operated extensively with Mr Mueller and New York prosecutors and has taken responsibility for his actions.

Mr Trump, who has called Mr Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” and repeatedly denied wrongdoing, said earlier this week that Mr Cohen had lied about Mr Trump’s business dealings in Russia to get reduced jail time.

Mr Mueller’s office has charged or secured convictions against more than two dozen Russian nationals and entities, as well as a number of Mr Trump’s associates. The Manhattan prosecutors’ charges against Mr Cohen stemmed from a referral from Mr Mueller’s team.

Russia has denied meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. – Reuters