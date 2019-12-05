Nancy Pelosi says Democrats moving ahead to impeach Trump

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that articles of impeachment are to be drawn up against Donald Trump, making it all but certain that the US president will be impeached.

In a live address to the nation on Thursday, a day after the House judiciary committee held its first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry, Ms Pelosi said the president’s actions had “seriously violated the constitution”.

“If we allow a president to be above the law we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America no one is above the law,” she said.

“Today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said, referring to Jerry Nadler, the chair of the judiciary committee, the body charged with drafting impeachment articles.

The move ensures that Mr Trump is likely to be impeached by the House of Representatives. Once the judiciary committee draws up the articles of impeachment, it will go to the House floor for a vote by the 435-member body, possibly by the end of this month. Should the House vote to impeach the president, the process would then move to the Senate for a trial.

Ms Pelosi specifically said the president had engaged in an abuse of power and had obstructed congress, suggesting that these allegations may form the basis of articles of impeachment. But the committee could include other charges, such as bribery.

There is also speculation that the findings of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which outlined various instances of obstruction of justice by the president, could be included in the impeachment charges, which have focused so far on Mr Trump’s dealingds with Ukraine.

Democrats are seeking to prove that Mr Trump improperly asked Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to undertake politically motivated investigations into a rival, Joe Biden.

Mr Biden, whose son Hunter served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while he was vice-president, is running for the Democratic nomination in next year’s president election.

‘Fair trial’

The White House hit back at Thursday’s development. “Speaker Pelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said na tweet. “Donald Trump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Thursday’s development comes a day after the House judiciary committee heard that Mr Trump’s actions towards Ukraine constitute impeachable conduct.

Addressing members of the committee, four leading law professors proferred their views on the historical background to impeachment, with the three witnesses who were selected by Democrats arguing that the president’s activities constituted impeachable conduct.

But Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University chosen by Republicans, said that Mr Trump’s activities did not meet the standard of impeachment.

“This is wrong,” he said. While Mr Trump’s call with Mr Zelenskiy was “anything but perfect”, he said: “This is not how we impeach an American president.”

Shortly before Ms Pelosi’s announcement, Mr Trump hit out at Democrats on Twitter, claiming that they had “a historically bad day yesterday in the House” on Wednesday, had “no impeachment case” and were “demeaning our country”.

He also called on Democrats to hold a swift impeachment trial “so that our Country can get back to business. We will have [House intelligence committee chairman Adam] Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

Loyal

Mr Trump is only the fourth president in history to face impeachment. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached, but not convicted in the Senate trial. Richard Nixon resigned before an impeachment vote was held after he lost the support of his party in Congress.

While it is expected that the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, will vote to impeach Mr Trump, he is unlikely to be convicted in the Senate where Republicans are in the majority. Most Republican members of Congress have so far remained loyal to Mr Trump, with House members defending him in the public hearings that have been held so far.

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25th phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy during which the US president asked his counterpart for a “favour”, and to investigate Joe Biden.