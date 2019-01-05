Multiple victims reported in Los Angeles shooting

Police in California say they are responding to a shooting believed to involve multiple victims at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.

Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 30km from Los Angeles. – Associated Press