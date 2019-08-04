‘Multiple people’ shot in Dayton, Ohio

Multiple people were shot early Sunday in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, according to local news reports.

The police were called to East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon District shortly after 1am, the local news media said. The Dayton Police Department said on Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the area but provided no additional information.

An employee at Ned Peppers, a bar on the street, wrote in a post on Instagram that “all of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information”.

Information was not immediately available on the number of people wounded or the status of the gunman.

The shooting comes less than a day after a gunman in El Paso, Texas, left at least 20 dead and 26 others wounded inside a Walmart store.

Last week, a gunman killed three people and wounded 13 others in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. – NYT