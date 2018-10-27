‘Multiple casualties’ in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue, police have said.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area on Saturday.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said they have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

The tree-lined residential neighbourhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

President Donald Trump said has been monitoring the shooting.

In a tweet, Mr Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities”.

“Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe,” Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando had warned local residents, in an impromptu news conference at the scene.

Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear. Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation. Few other details were immediately available. – Agencies