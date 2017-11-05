More than 20 people dead in Texas church shooting

More than 20 people were killed and another 20 wounded in a Texas church attack, a police official said.

The man walked into the church in Sutherland Springs and started shooting, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt.

He told the Wilson County News that there were “multiple” casualties and that the gunman had been “taken down”.

It was not immediately known who carried out the attack.

Emergency services converged on the church in the small town south east of San Antonio and helicopters were taking victims to hospitals. Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 48 km (30 miles) south east of San Antonio.–PA