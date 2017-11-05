More than 20 killed in US church shooting

More than 20 people were killed after a gunman walked into a church in a rural community about 50km east of the US city of San Antonio, Texas, and opened fire on Sunday, an official said.

The official, Paul W Pfeil, a Wilson County commissioner, said he did not have a total count of the number of dead but said it was “more than 20”. Albert Gamez jnr, another Wilson County commissioner, told CNN he had been told by police that the gunman had been chased into the next county and had been killed, but it was not clear whether the police had shot him or whether he had killed himself.

Mr Gamez said he was told by an emergency medical technician that 27 people were dead and 24 others were injured. He said the victims were still inside the church. Sutherland Springs is a small community where everyone knows one another, he said. He added: “You never expect something like this. My heart is broken.”

The service at the church last Sunday, which was posted on YouTube, began with a rendition of a song called Happiness is the Lord. Then the pastor, Frank Pomeroy, told his parishioners – 20 to 30 were visible in the video – to walk around the room and “shake somebody’s hand.” “Tell them it’s good to see them in God’s house this morning,” he said.

David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved”. He said the gunman was dead. Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County told the Wilson County News that a man had entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and had begun firing.

Emergency response team

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, said she did not know exactly how many patients the hospital had received, but that it was continuing to receive more. The hospital had activated its emergency response team, she said. Information about the condition of patients was not immediately available.

“We’re sending more officers on the streets to help secure Connally Memorial while they’re bringing the casualties to the hospital,” Mr Keen said.

Joseph Silva, who lives about 8km northeast of Sutherland Springs, said the police had instructed his family and neighbours to stay indoors. He described Sutherland Springs as “a one-blinking-light town”.

“There is a gas station and a post office,” he said. “That’s about all there really is.”

Mr Silva said he had been approached by a woman who said she had two loved ones at the church who were shot. “There are a number of individuals just weeping and just wanted to know what’s happened to their loved ones,” he said. “Everybody is pretty grief-stricken. Everyone’s worried.”

Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, said in a statement: “The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

President Donald Trump, who was in Japan on a trip to several Asian countries, offered his support for Sutherland Springs. In a Twitter post, he said, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

On Facebook, a user described the church: “It is such a warm and welcoming church that is truly filled with the Holy Spirit and shows real Christian love and friendship.”