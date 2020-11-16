‘More people may die’ if Trump refuses to co-ordinate transition – Biden

US president-elect Joe Biden has set out his coronavirus strategy and warned that more Americans may die if president Donald Trump refuses to co-ordinate with the incoming administration.

Asked at a press conference about Mr Trump’s unprecedented refusal to accept the result of the US presidential election, Mr Biden said “more people may die if we don’t co-ordinate”.

Noting that he had spoken to world leaders and Pope Francis, he said that he was “moving along knowing what the outcome will be” but added that “it would make it a lot easier if Mr Trump would co-ordinate”.

“I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started,” he said of Mr Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of the election. “I am hopeful that the president will be mildly more enlightened before we get to January 20th.”

Mr Trump has not yet conceded to Mr Biden, more than a week after the Democratic candidate was announced as the winner of the November 3rd election. In addition, the General Services Administration – the part of the federal government responsible for managing the transition – has not provided Mr Biden’s team with the resources and access he is entitled to as president-elect.

‘No discussion’

Warning that “things are going to get much tougher before they get easier” with coronavirus in the United States, Mr Biden vowed to implement a robust national Covid-19 strategy including a mandatory masking plan, scaled-up production of life-saving treatment and safe and equitable distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Asked about next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, he strongly urged people to ensure that there is no more than 10 people inside at one time. People should also be tested and wear masks, he said.

“I want to ensure that we can be together next Thanksgiving, next Christmas. It’s an international crisis, an international health crisis. We are at war with the crisis.”

The president-elect also urged Congress to pass a Covid-19 relief bill, claiming that there was virtually “no discussion” about the Heroes Act – legislation proposed by House Democrats but which has generated little interest in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The idea that the president is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond comprehension,” he said.

While he applauded Republican governors in states like Ohio, North Dakota and Utah who have introduced stringent coronavirus prevention measures, he criticised others for not mandating mask-wearing.

“Does anyone understand why a governor would turn this into a political statement? It’s about patriotism . . . it’s about saving lives,” he said, adding: “there’s nothing macho about not wearing a mask.”

Federal minimum wage

Mr Biden was speaking after he met virtually with some of the leaders of America’s biggest companies and labour organisations, including General Motors, Microsoft, Gap and the United Auto Workers.

Among his economic policy proposals is the introduction of a national federal minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Asked whether the United States would seek to enter a new multilateral trade deal signed by fifteen countries including China at the weekend, Mr Biden said he was reluctant to answer the question as he was not currently president.

He said, however, that America needs to be aligned with other countries on trade “so that we can help write the rules of the road”.