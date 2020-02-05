Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Republican US senator Mitt Romney said on Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump on the impeachment article charging abuse of power, breaking with his party to support removing Mr Trump from office, the New York Times reported.

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the constitution as can be made,” Mr Romney told the New York Times. “And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanour, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”

MITT ROMNEY to Fox News: "I do believe [Trump] should be removed from office." pic.twitter.com/blaNvT9skA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

Mr Romney, a moderate, had sided with Democrats in calling for more witness testimony in Mr Trump’s impeachment trial, a move Republicans had blocked.

Once the party’s standard-bearer as its 2012 presidential nominee, Mr Romney has at times been out of step with a party now fully behind the president.

On Wednesday evening Irish time, Mr Trump is guaranteed to win acquittal in the final Senate votes on impeachment articles charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. – Reuters