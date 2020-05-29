Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol has arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests.

The state patrol did not give a reason for the arrest, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.

Minnesota State Police arresting CNN's @OmarJimenez and crew live on TV on @NewDay for reporting on the protests. Police say they were arrested because they were told to move and didn't. Omar was completely respectful and cooperative, ans asked the police where to do the report. pic.twitter.com/HPVtvQ59Xo — Sam Fernando (@Sujayanth) May 29, 2020

Black reporter Omar Jiminez had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white police officers surrounded him.

“We can move back to where you like,” he told the officers wearing gas masks and face shields, before explaining that he and his crew were members of the press. “We’re getting out of your way.” –Reuters