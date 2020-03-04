Mike Bloomberg ends White House bid and endorses Biden

Michael Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday after failing to persuade Democratic voters he was the best choice to defeat US president Donald Trump in November despite record spending that topped half a billion dollars.

In a statement, Mr Bloomberg said he was endorsing former vice-president Joe Biden. “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Mr Bloomberg had staked his candidacy on gaining a critical mass of delegates on Super Tuesday and subsequent races, after taking the never-before-tried path of skipping the first four contests. But he decided to drop out after he failed to collect enough delegates to continue being a serious contender.

Mr Bloomberg has vowed to keep spending money and put the formidable infrastructure he built for his campaign in key battleground states at the service of the nominee. But the statement on Wednesday made no mention of that.

When he announced his candidacy, Mr Bloomberg told his employees he would step away from running the company during the campaign, turning over the day-to-day operation to a management committee.

After he finished serving three terms as New York mayor in 2013, Mr Bloomberg returned to the company he founded.

Mr Bloomberg reconsidered a decision last year not to run for president in 2020, saying the weakness of other centrist candidates like Mr Biden compelled him to join the fray.

Mr Biden dominated the Super Tuesday vote, winning nine states of 14. Mr Bloomberg earned 43 delegates Tuesday but won only American Samoa. – Additional reporting Bloomberg