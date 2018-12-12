Michael Cohen sentenced to three years for hush money payments during Trump campaign

US president Donald Trump’s one-time fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison.

At a hearing in the southern district of New York on Wednesday morning local time, Cohen was ordered to report to federal prison on March 6th, and was instructed to spend the remaining months of freedom with his family.

It is the first time someone who had recently been in Mr Trump’s inner circle has been given a prison sentence.

Cohen was found guilty of several financial crimes and charges related to the 2016 presidential campaign, including tax evasion, paying for the silence of women alleged to have had affairs with Mr Trump, and lying to Congress.

Cohen had claimed Mr Trump ordered the payments to the women, which violated campaign finance laws.

Cohen’s lawyers, who had asked for no jail time for their client, argued that Mr Cohen’s misdeeds were a reflection of his “fierce loyalty” to Mr Trump.

Cohen had also co-operated with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible co-ordination between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, pleading guilty last month to making false statements to Congress about the timeline surrounding negotiations about a proposed Trump hotel in Moscow.

But ultimately US district court judge William Pauley handed down a prison sentence, sentencing him to 36 months for the payments and to two months for false statements to Congress. The two terms will run simultaneously.

“While Mr Cohen is taking steps to mitigate his criminal conduct by pleading guilty and volunteering useful information to prosecutors, that does not wipe the slate clean,” the judge said.

In an emotional statement to the court, Cohen said he took “full responsibility” for his crimes, but pointed to his misplaced loyalty to Donald Trump.

“My own weakness was blind loyalty to the man that caused me to choose the path of darkness,” he said.

Pointing to a recent tweet by Mr Trump which described his former lawyer as “weak”, Cohen said that the president was correct in that “time and again I felt that it was my duty to cover his dirty deeds”.

Cohen, who arrived to court with his wife and two children, did not make any comment as he left the court.

‘Take a bullet’

The 52 year-old lawyer worked for Mr Trump for about a decade, famously once saying that he would “take a bullet” for his boss. But in April, the FBI conducted raids of his home, office and a hotel room where he was staying. On the back of those raids, in August he pleaded guilty to eight felonies, including fraud, tax evasion and illegal campaign financing.

This included an allegation that he paid money to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the November 2016 vote, a move that would equate to illegally influencing an election.

Although many of Cohen’s crimes were financial and unrelated to Mr Trump’s presidency, it was the special counsel who referred Cohen to prosecutors in New York as Mr Mueller investigated his interactions with Mr Trump as part of the Russia inquiry.

Speaking outside the court, Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, said that Cohen deserved every day he has to serve in prison. “Michael Cohen is no hero, is no patriot,” he said.

“His choice, time and time again, was to degrade my client, seek to intimidate her, call her and me liars and seek to degrade the office of the presidency of the United States.”

Mr Trump has denied any collusion with Russia in the 2016 vote and has accused Mr Mueller’s team of pressuring his former aides to lie about him, his campaign and his business dealings. Russia has denied US allegations of interfering in the election to help Mr Trump.

Mr Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labelled a liar. Additional reporting – Reuters/PA