Manhattan incident: One in custody after reported gunfire

New York City police are investigating reports of gunfire and a vehicle striking people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The incident took place near the West Side Highway, police spokesman Ahmed Nasser said.

Several people may have been hit by a vehicle near Chambers Street at about the time of the reported shooting, and at least five people were hurt, news channel PIX 11 reported.

Multiple people in the area reported on social media that they heard several gunshots.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few streets north of the National September 11th Memorial.

Witnesses told local media that a vehicle drove down a popular bicycle path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the path.

An eyewitness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people.

The witness, a man identified by the name “Eugene,” said bodies were lying outside Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s elite public schools.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said he had been briefed on the incident and that first-responders were on the scene.

– PA and Reuters