Manhattan attack: Six dead after motorist drives down path

At least six people are dead and numerous people are injured after a motorist drove on to a busy bicycle path that runs alongside the Hudson River in New York on Tuesday and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and holding two imitation firearms.

New York City police are investigating the incident involving a rented Home Depot van near the World Trade Centre memorial in lower Manhattan, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said.

The incident was being treated as a terrorist attack, two US government sources said.

The FBI has joined the New York City Police Department in investigating the incident.

New York police said the vehicle entered the cycle path on West Street a few streets from the World Trade Centre memorial and struck at least 15 people, leaving mangled bicycles behind.

The New York City Police Department, in a post on Twitter, also said that one vehicle had struck another, then the driver of one of the vehicles “got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police”.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017 The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Multiple people in the area reported on social media that they heard several gunshots.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school.

An eyewitness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people.

The witness, a man identified by the name “Eugene”, said bodies were lying outside Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s elite public schools.

Another witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least two bodies lying motionless on the path.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said he had been briefed on the incident and that first-responders were on the scene.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known”.

She said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

– PA and Reuters