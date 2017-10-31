Manhattan attack: Eight dead after motorist drives down path

At least eight people are dead and numerous people are injured after a motorist drove on to a busy bicycle path that runs alongside the Hudson River in New York on Tuesday and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and holding two imitation firearms.

New York City police are investigating the incident involving a rented Home Depot van near the World Trade Centre memorial in lower Manhattan, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said.

“He jumped out of the truck with a pellet gun, yelled, ‘Allahu Akbar,’” a law enforcement official said.

The incident was being treated as a terrorist attack, two US government sources said.

The FBI has joined the New York City Police Department in investigating the incident.

New York police said the vehicle entered the cycle path on West Street a few streets from the World Trade Centre memorial and struck at least 15 people, leaving mangled bicycles behind.

The New York City Police Department, in a post on Twitter, also said that the vehicle had struck another, then the driver “got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police”.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017 The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A police spokesman posted a photo showing a white pickup truck on the bike path with its front end mangled and the hood crumpled.

Witness accounts

One witness, John Williams, a 22-year-old student, told reporters at the scene that he heard about five gunshots before seeing a large man with curly hair being taken into custody. “He seemed very calm,” Williams said. “He was not putting up a fight.”

The police have not confirmed any gunfire besides shots fired by officers.

An eyewitness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people.

The witness, a man identified by the name “Eugene”, said bodies were lying outside Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s elite public schools.

Another witness said the truck had collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least two bodies lying motionless on the path.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said he had been briefed on the incident and that first-responders were on the scene.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known”.

She said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

More to follow . . .

– PA and Reuters