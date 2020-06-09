Malachy McAllister expected to be deported from US today

Former INLA prisoner Malachy McAllister is expected to be deported from the United States on Wednesday after the latest attempt to prevent his deportation failed.

Mr McAllister has fought for decades to avoid being deported from the United States where he has lived for more than two decades.

He was jailed for seven years for two INLA attacks on Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officers during the 1981 hunger strikes.

He was released in 1985 and took no further part in paramilitary activity. He fled his home in Belfast in 1988 after a loyalist gun attack on his home and now ran a construction business in New Jersey.

Mr McAllister was formally detained by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday after he surrendered himself and was transported to an ICE detention facility in New Jersey. He is expected to fly back on Wednesday.

Dozens of people turned out in New Jersey to express their support for Mr McAllister on Tuesday. The archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan was among those who made representations on behalf of Mr McAllister.

‘A sad day’

New Jersey senator Bob Menendez condemned the move to deport the New Jersey resident, noting that Mr McAllister and his family have resided lawfully in New Jersey for over twenty years.

“Today is a sad day for the McAllister family and New Jersey’s Irish community. Deporting a community leader who poses no national security or public safety threat is not only a clear injustice, but also contrary to our nation’s values,” he said.

“By forcefully deporting Mr. McAllister to a place he fled because his life was put in danger, the Trump Administration is showing the immorality of their indiscriminate immigration policies.”

Irish-American group Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) also lobbied against Mr McAllister’s deportation. James McKay, the head of the group, said it was with great sadness that the AOH learned of his imminent deportation.

“We have not just been forced to say goodbye to a member and a brother; his American-born US citizen grandchildren have been deprived of their grandfather, the Northern Ireland peace process has lost a voice in America, the US economy has lost an entrepreneur who created two successful tax-paying/job-producing businesses.”

Mr McAllister (62) who has an Irish passport, is expected to fly back to Dublin.

Immigration laws

He was recently involved in an accident when he was hit by a car while cycling and it is understood that he may need medical assistance to be transported by plane.

His expected deportation on Wednesday comes six months after he was granted a last-minute stay. Among the judges that have heard his case over the years, is president Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. In 2006, she criticised the federal government’s immigration policy as it related to Mr McAllister’s case.

“We cannot be the country we should be if, because of the tragic events of September 11th, we knee-jerk remove decent men and women merely because they may have erred at one point in their lives,” she said at the time.

Immigration laws around the residency rights of undocumented and illegal immigrants have tightened under the Trump administration. In particular, while the Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agency previously tended to grant stays of removal when members of Congress intervened, that policy was changed by the Department of Homeland Security in 2017.