Macron says Nato at point of ‘brain death’ and urges Europe to act

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that Nato is at the point of “brain death” and called for a rethink of its purpose in a sign of the deep splits between Europe and the US over the transatlantic military alliance.

Mr Macron strongly criticised the lack of strategic co-ordination within Nato over the invasion of northern Syria last month by Turkey, a member of the alliance, and said Europe had to regain “military sovereignty”.

“You have partners together in the same part of the world, and you have no co-ordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its Nato allies – none,” he told The Economist in an interview.

“You have ... aggressive action by another Nato ally, Turkey, in an area where our interests are at stake,” said Mr Macron, who has sought to strengthen and accelerate defence ties within Europe since he was elected in 2017.

His comments were published less than a month before Nato allies gather for a summit in London, which is being framed as a celebration of the alliance’s 70th anniversary but is also set to be marked by tension between its 29 members.

European Nato countries and Germany in particular have previously come under fire from Donald Trump, who has amplified longstanding US criticisms of the failure of allies to spend more on their militaries. Mr Trump branded Nato “obsolete” while campaigning to be president.

In a tacit acknowledgment of concern from some of Berlin’s allies, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Germany’s defence minister, called on Thursday for her country to step up its global military presence.

“A country of our size and our economic and technological power, a country with our geostrategic location and our global interests, cannot simply stand on the sidelines and watch,” she said.

Frustration

Mr Macron – the most active west European leader on the international stage since the UK became distracted by Brexit and German chancellor Angela Merkel’s influence in Germany began to fade – has repeatedly expressed frustration at what he sees as the slow, unambitious nature of EU policymaking on strategic and economic issues.

“Europe must become autonomous in terms of military strategy and capability,” he said in the interview, complaining that Europe was suffering “exceptional fragility” as a result of US unilateralism under Mr Trump, the rise of China, Turkey and Russia and the turmoil in the Middle East.

Mr Macron said: “The instability of our American partner and rising tensions have meant that the idea of European defence is gradually taking hold ... we will at some stage have to take stock of Nato.

“To my mind, what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of Nato. We have to be lucid.”

His remarks triggered angry private reactions from some European diplomats who saw them as damaging to Nato - if not necessarily untrue. One said Mr Macron’s broadside raised “big concerns” while another called his remarks “unhelpful”. Nato did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Jonathan Eyal, an expert on European security at the London-based Royal United Services Institute, said Mr Macron’s claims about the alliance were “simply untrue” and damaging to his wider agenda of pursuing closer defence co-operation within Europe.

“It would do him good to come off his high horse in Paris and look at the facts,” Dr Eyal said. “Comments like this are not going to improve the chances of accelerating a cohesive, European defence structure among his allies ... This will scare them off. He’s trying to establish himself as the thought leader in Europe but I think he’s in danger of very quickly becoming the wrecker of European programmes.”

Sovereignty

Claudia Major, a defence analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, praised Mr Macron’s analysis but said his tone would alienate central and eastern Europe states that saw Nato’s collective defence commitment as an essential deterrent to Russia.

“If Macron would like to have those countries on board, then you have pay a little bit of attention to their mindset,” Ms Major said. “If someone like Macron says, ‘I don’t think this works’, that’s champagne on ice in Moscow.”

In the interview, Mr Macron also warned that by moving too slowly to assert its sovereignty on the economic and commercial front, the EU risked leaving its 5G telecoms infrastructure in the hands of Chinese business and its data in the hands of US tech companies.

"The result is that if we just allow this to continue, in 10 years' time no one will be able to guarantee the technological soundness of your cyber-systems, no one will be able to guarantee who processes the data, and how, of citizens or companies," he said.