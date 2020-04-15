Leaders criticise Donald Trump’s decision to halt WHO funding

China has criticised US president Donald Trump’s move to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) and pledged to support the global health body.

Mr Trump said he ordered the move because the WHO took China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failed to share information about the pandemic as it spread.

China said it had updated the WHO in a “timely” manner and has “serious concerns” about the US decision. It called on the United States to fulfill its responsibilities, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“This US decision will weaken the WHO’s capabilities and undermine international cooperation,” Mr Zhao said.

The US move attracted criticism from health policy experts, as well as Bill Gates, who warned that cutting off funds “is as dangerous as it sounds,” and said the world needs the WHO “now more than ever”.

UN general secretary Antonio Guterres said it was “not the time” to cut funding or to question errors and that lessons learned from this pandemic will be essential to address similar challenges in the future.

“It is also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Mr Trump’s halting of US funding for the WHO was an “indefensible decision” in the midst of a pandemic.

He tweeted: “So many vulnerable populations rely on WHO — deliberately undermining funding & trust now is shocking. Now is a time for global leadership & unity to save lives, not division and blame!”

Germany is also pushing back against Mr Trump’s criticism of the WHO. The country’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said: “Placing blame doesn’t help.” In a tweet, Mr Maas said that “the virus knows no borders. We must work closely together against Covid-19. Strengthening the UN, in particular the underfunded WHO, is a better investment, for example to develop and distribute tests and vaccines.”

Editor-in-chief of the Lancet medical journal Richard Horton said Mr Trump’s decision was “a crime against humanity . . . every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity.” – Agencies