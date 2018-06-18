Laura Bush says Trump’s family separation policy ‘immoral’

Leading figures of Democrats and Republicans demanded on Sunday that US president Donald Trump halt his administration’s practice of separating children from their parents when apprehended at the border, as the issue further polarized the already divisive immigration debate in Washington.

Republican lawmakers, former first lady Laura Bush, a conservative newspaper and a onetime adviser to Mr Trump joined Democrats in condemning the family separations that have removed nearly 2,000 children from their parents in just six weeks.

The administration pushed back, arguing that it was just enforcing the law, a false assertion that Mr Trump has made repeatedly.

The issue took on special resonance on Father’s Day as Democratic lawmakers made visits to detention facilities in Texas and New Jersey to protest the separations and the House prepared to take up immigration legislation this week.

Pictures of children warehoused without their parents in facilities, including a converted Walmart store, have inflamed passions and put the administration on the defensive.

Mr Trump did not directly address the family separations on Sunday, saying only that Democrats should work with Republicans on border security legislation. “Don’t wait until after the election because you are going to lose!” he wrote on Twitter.

But Melania Trump weighed in, saying she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together.” Melania Trump “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with a heart,” the first lady said in a statement. By laying responsibility for the situation on “both sides,” Melania Trump effectively echoed her husband’s assertion that it was the result of a law written by Democrats. In fact, the administration announced a zero-tolerance approach this spring, leading to the separations.

Mrs Bush, the last Republican first lady, spoke out forcefully against the practice Sunday in a rare foray into domestic politics, comparing it to the internment of Japanese-Americans during the second World War. “I live in a border state,” she wrote in a guest column in The Washington Post. “I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

‘Traumatising to the children’

She attributed the situation entirely to the administration. “The reason for these separations is a zero-tolerance policy for their parents, who are accused of illegally crossing our borders,” she wrote. Republican Senator for Maine Susan Collins condemned the separations Sunday, except in cases where there is evidence of abuse or another good reason. “What the administration has decided to do is to separate children from their parents to try to send a message that, if you cross the border with children, your children are going to be ripped away from you,” she said on Face the Nation on CBS. “That is traumatising to the children, who are innocent victims. And it is contrary to our values in this country.”

Former president Bill Clinton likewise spoke out, suggesting that Mr Trump was using the widely condemned practice to leverage Democrats into accepting immigration limits in legislation they would otherwise oppose. “These children should not be a negotiating tool,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America’s belief in & support for all parents who love their children.”

Hillary Clinton retweeted that message, adding, “YES!” Contrary to the president’s public statements, no law requires families to necessarily be separated at the border. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ zero tolerance announcement this spring that the government will prosecute all unlawful immigrants as criminals set up a situation in which children are removed when their parents are taken into federal custody.

Previous administrations made exceptions to such prosecutions for adults travelling with minor children, but the Trump administration has said it will not do so. While the president has blamed Democrats, his senior adviser, Stephen Miller, told The New York Times last week that it was “a simple decision by the administration to have a zero-tolerance policy for illegal entry, period.”

‘No separation policy’

Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of homeland security, rejected responsibility for the separations in a series of tweets Sunday. “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border,” she wrote. “Period.” She made a distinction between asylum-seekers who try to enter the country at designated points of entry and those who arrive at other parts of the border. “For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken a law,” she wrote.

But there have been reports of people arriving at the ports of entry asking for asylum and being taken into custody and some of the designated ports are not accepting asylum claims. In those cases, migrants sometimes cross wherever they can and, because it is not an official border station, are detained even though they are making a claim of asylum. Many would-be asylum applicants do not know where official ports of entry are.

Mr Trump has said in recent days that Democrats should agree to his panoply of immigration measures, including full financing for a border wall and revamping the system of legal entry to the country, in effect making clear that any legislation addressing family separation must also include his priorities.

A top adviser to Mr Trump said Sunday that the president was not using the family separation as leverage to force Democrats to come to the table on other policy disputes, rebutting an unnamed White House official quoted by The Washington Post. “As a mother, as a Catholic, as somebody who has got a conscience, and wouldn’t say the junk that somebody said, apparently, allegedly, I will tell you that nobody likes this policy,” Kellyanne Conway, the White House counsellor, said on Meet the Press on NBC. “You saw the president on camera that he wants this to end, but everybody has, Congress has to act.”–New York Times