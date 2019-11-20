Key witness tells impeachment inquiry he was following Trump’s orders

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, has said he acted at the direction of President Donald Trump in encouraging Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open politically motivated investigations in exchange for a White House meeting.

In testimony on Wednesday to the House intelligence committee leading the impeachment inquiry into the president, Mr Sondland presented the most direct evidence yet directly linking Mr Trump to US policy in Ukraine, testifying that he and other officials asked Ukraine to undertake investigations “because the president directed us to do so”.

He also claimed that the state department was fully informed of the efforts. “Everyone was in the loop,” he said. “The suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false.”

Addressing the House intelligence committee in highly-anticipated testimony, Mr Sondland said: “Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States”, referring to interior secretary Rick Perry and special envoy Kurt Volker.

“We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.”

Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who is also Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, has been centrally involved in US engagement with Ukraine.

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is the “favour” sought by Mr Trump from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call in July 25th, in which the US president asked for an investigation into former Democratic vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Mr Trump denies there was anything improper about the call or that Mr Zelenskiy was offered a quid pro quo in return for an investigation into the Bidens. Joe Biden is a frontrunner in the Democratic contest to pick a candidate to run against Mr Trump in next year’s presidential election.

The state department

Mr Sondland also states in his opening testimony that the state department was briefed on all the developments on Ukraine policy from May. “Throughout these events, we kept state department leadership and others apprised of what we were doing. State department was fully supportive of our engagement in Ukraine affairs, and was aware that a commitment to investigations was among the issues we were pursuing.”

In testimony that is likely to be damaging to secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Mr Sondland included transcripts of emails he sent to the state department and to Mr Pompeo himself.

One email dated August 22nd, and sent directly to Mr Pompeo, asked if he should arrange for Mr Trump to speak to Mr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. Ultimately Mr Trump did not travel, and was subsequently represented by vice-president Mike Pence on the visit.

Mr Sondland wrote: “I would ask Zelensky to look him in the eye and tell him that once Ukraine’s new justice folks are in place ([in] mid-Sept[ember], that Ze should be able to move forward publicly and with confidence on those issues of importance to Potus and to the US. Hopefully, that will break the logjam.”

Mr Pompeo replied, “Yes”, according to the ambassador’s testimony.

He also complained that the state department has not permitted him to access notes and documents relating to his job. “My lawyers and I have made multiple requests to the state department and the White House for these materials. Yet, these materials were not provided to me. They have also refused to share these materials with this committee.”

Quid pro quo

Mr Sondland, who was centrally involved in US Ukraine policy, also confirmed there was a “quid pro quo” at the heart of Mr Trump’s policy on Ukraine.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

He continued: “Mr Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and others that President Trump wanted a public statement from President Zelenskiy committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election. Mr Giuliani expressed those requests directly to the Ukrainians. Mr Giuliani also expressed those requests directly to us. We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements.”

Mr Sondland previously testified behind closed doors, but Wednesday is the first time he is testifying publicly.

Mr Sondland said that he was impressed by the new Ukrainian president following the Ukrainian election in April, and advised that a phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy and an Oval Office meeting should be agreed.

“Unfortunately, President Trump was sceptical,” Mr Sondland said. “He expressed concerns that the Ukrainian government was not serious about reform. He even mentioned that Ukraine tried to take him down in the last election. In response to our persistent efforts to change his views, President Trump directed us to ‘talk with Rudy’.”

Mr Sondland also addressed the circumstances surrounding a July 10th meeting in Washington which he and others attended along with representatives of the Ukrainian government, claiming that his recollections of the events “don’t square” with the accounts of Mr Volker or Mr Perry.

Lutsenko

He said that while this meeting was going on, Mr Guiliani had been communicating with Ukrainians “without our knowledge, including the reportedly corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko and discussing whether a Zelensky-Trump meeting was going to happen, again without our knowledge.”

As for the July 26th phone call he had with Mr Trump at a restaurant in Ukraine, Mr Sondland said he had “no reason” to doubt the account of US official David Holmes, who testified over the weekend that he overheard Mr Trump asking about the status of the Ukraine investigations.

“It is true that the president speaks loudly at times. It is also true that we discussed A$AP Rocky. It is true that the president likes to use colourful language. While I cannot remember the precise details – again, the White House has not allowed me to see any readouts of that call – the July 26th call did not strike me as significant at the time.”

Mr Sondland, a hotelier by trade who donated $1 million to Mr Trump’s 2016 election campaign, was named by Mr Trump as ambassador to the EU in 2017. Although Ukraine is not in the EU, he has been centrally involved in US policy in Ukraine.