Kavanaugh sexual assault accuser ‘has received death threats’

The woman who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has received death threats in the wake of her allegations, her lawyers said on Monday night.

In a letter to the US Senate judiciary committee, lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford effectively ruled out her appearance at a planned public hearing next Monday, instead stating that an FBI investigation should be the “first step.”

“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” the letter said.

The letter also revealed that Ms Blasey Ford has been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats” since she publicly accused Mr Kavanaugh of assaulting her when both were teenagers.

“As a result of these kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her email has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online,” it said.

[Washington Correspondent Suzanne Lynch talked to Foreign Editor Chris Dooley about the threat to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. To listen, click here]

Ms Blasey Ford’s call for an FBI investigation before raises the prospect of a standoff between Republicans and Democrats. Senate Democrats have called for the matter to be investigated, but US president Donald Trump ruled that out on Tuesday.

“I don’t think the FBI really should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” he said.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said that the invitation for Ms Blasey Ford to testify on Monday “still stands,” noting that an FBI investigation should not affect her testimony in the Senate.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham suggested that Republicans would move on with the vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination if Ms Blasey Ford does not testify.

“If she does not come on Monday, we are going to move on and vote on Wednesday,” he told Fox News.

The decision by Ms Blasey Ford not to attend next Monday’s hearing is the latest twist in a controversy that has engulfed Washington since the weekend.

On Sunday, the 51 year-old Washington DC native, who is now a professor in California, said that Mr Kavanaugh, when a high school student in Washington DC, pinned her to a bed, groped her and covered her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Mr Kavanaugh has vigorously denied the allegations.

Derail

The accusations have threatened to derail his confirmation as a Supreme Court justice which had been expected to be endorsed in the coming weeks.

The 53 year-old judge, who had been nominated this summer by Mr Trump to replace Mr Justice Anthony Kennedy, had widely been expected to be endorsed by the committee and the full Senate, paving the way for him to join the nation’s highest court before the mid-term elections.

Mr Trump waded into the controversy on Tuesday, expressing sympathy with the man he nominated to the Supreme Court but failing to mention his accuser.

“I feel so badly for him that he is going through this, to be honest with you,” Mr Trump said during a joint press conference at the White House with Poland’s president. “This is not a man who deserves this.”

“Honestly I feel terribly for him, for his wife, who is an incredible, lovely woman and for his beautiful young daughters. I feel terribly for them,” he said.

Mr Trump did not mention Ms Blasey Ford, though the he said: “Hopefully the woman will come forward and state her case. He will state his case, before the United States senate.”

As the controversy continued to grip Washington, John Cornyn the second most senior Republican member on the senate judiciary committee appeared to question the accuser’s credibility, saying there were “gaps” in her account. “The problem is, Dr Ford can’t remember when it was, where it was, or how it came to be,” he said.

Senate Democrats renewed their attacks on Mr Kavanaugh on Tuesday. They also clashed with Republicans about the scope of any hearing, with some arguing that Mark Judge, a friend of Mr Kavanaugh whom his accuser claims was in the room where the alleged assault took place, should be questioned.

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Anita Hill, the woman at the centre of a similar controversy 27 years ago when she accused supreme court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, said that the Senate judiciary committee now had the chance to “do better.”

Ms Hill, now a professor at Brandeis University, testified before the committee in October 1991 and was subjected to relentless questioning, but Mr Justice Clarence Thomas was ultimately endorsed by the Senate.

“In 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee had an opportunity to demonstrate its appreciation for both the seriousness of sexual harassment claims and the need for public confidence in the character of a nominee to the Supreme Court. It failed on both counts,” Ms Hill wrote.

“There is no way to redo 1991, but there are ways to do better . . . the 2018 Senate judiciary committee must demonstrate a clear understanding that sexual violence is a social reality to which elected representatives must respond.”