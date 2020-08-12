Kamala Harris to hold first campaign event with Joe Biden

Vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris on Wednesday joined Joe Biden on stage for the first time since the former vice-president named the California senator as his running mate.

Ms Harris left her Washington home on Wednesday morning for a joint event with Mr Biden at a school in Delaware, a couple of miles from the Biden family home on the outskirts of Wilmington, the state capital.

The two were due to hold a fundraiser at the Hotel DuPont – the same hotel where Mr Biden launched his Senate bid in 1972 – on Wednesday afternoon local time in Wilmington.

Mr Biden ended months of speculation on Tuesday when he named Ms Harris (55) as his running mate for November’s election.

Ms Harris, who had been an early front-runner despite clashing with Mr Biden about his record on race relations during the Democratic debate in Miami last June, learned of her appointment during a video call with the former vice-president.

In her first response to the news, Ms Harris said in a tweet that “Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Her appointment was widely welcomed by senior Democrats, many of whom had urged Mr Biden to choose a woman of colour as his running mate. Ms Harris, whose mother was born in India and whose father hails from Jamaica, is the first black woman to be named on a presidential ticket by either of the two main US political parties.

Former president Barack Obama said that Mr Biden, who served as his vice-president for eight years, had chosen “the ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead”.

“I’ve known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time,” he said. “She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country . . . Now let’s go win this thing.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi also congratulated her fellow Californian representative in Congress, describing her as “the best possible person” Mr Biden could have chosen as his running mate, despite reports that the House speaker had recommended congresswoman Karen Bass as a serious candidate for the position.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wasted little time in attacking Mr Biden’s newly-announced running mate. At a press conference at the White House less than two hours after the appointment was announced, Mr Trump denounced Ms Harris as “nasty”.

“She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh – Judge Kavanaugh, then; now Justice Kavanaugh,” he said, referring to the supreme court justice who was interviewed by the Senate judiciary committee over historic accusations of sexual assault. “She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing . . . I won’t forget that soon,” he said.

He also said she is “big into raising taxes”, “wants to slash funds for our military”, and supports “socalised medicine”.

Mr Trump pointed out that Ms Harris had lost her own presidential bid and he was surprised that Mr Biden had picked her. “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden,” he said, and “was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden”, he added, referring to senator Elizabeth Warren, who has highlighted her native American heritage.

The Trump election campaign, which issued an ad denouncing “phony Kamala” within minutes of Mr Biden’s choice being announced, also organised a conference call with reporters on Wednesday during which New York Republican Elise Stefanik lambasted the Californian senator’s record.

Describing Ms Harris as a “far left Californian radical”, she said: “What’s historic about this Democratic ticket is it is the most far left ticket in the history of the Democratic Party. ”

Ms Harris has in fact been criticised as too centrist by many on the left of the Democratic Party, and has faced scrutiny over criticism that she did not sufficiently address accusations of police misconduct when she was attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco.

Both Mr Biden and Ms Harris will officially accept their party’s nomination at next week’s Democratic National Convention, which will mostly be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.