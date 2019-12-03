Kamala Harris drops out of US presidential race

US senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her candidacy.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Ms Harris said in an email to supporters on Tuesday. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Ms Harris, who had she been elected would have been the first woman and second black US president, held a conference call with staff on Tuesday afternoon to inform them of her decision, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 55-year-old California senator had positioned herself as a unifying candidate who could energise the party’s base of young, diverse progressives while also appealing to more moderate voters.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.

Yet after climbing into double digits in opinion polls following a strong debate performance in June, she slid out of the top tier in recent months and lags behind leading candidates’ fundraising hauls.

Her campaign recently began showing signs of trouble, including stagnant fundraising and public complaints by former staff that her staff was being treated poorly.

“She just hasn’t quite satisfactorily answered the ‘what makes you better than the other candidates?’ question,” a longtime aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “That’s the underlying biggest thing. She hasn’t quite sufficiently explained her rationale for herself.”

Crowded field

Ms Harris would have struggled to spend competitively against her rivals. She finished September with $9 million (€8.1 million) in cash, according to finance disclosures her campaign filed. By comparison, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren had nearly $26 million at that point.

The departure of Ms Harris from the race is the first of a top-tier candidate from the crowded nominating contest field, which offered the most diverse slate of candidates in American electoral history.

Ms Harris qualified for the next December debate, which will be held in her home state. Her departure could now leave a stage of only white competitors. Two minority candidates, US senator Cory Booker and former federal housing chief Julian Castro, remain in the race but neither has yet qualified for the debate.

Ms Harris entered the race as an immediate frontrunner but struggled to maintain support, which critics said was fuelled by her inability to articulate policy positions and the backlash from an attempt to attack one of her rivals, former vice president Joe Biden. – Reuters