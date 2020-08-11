Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as running mate for US election

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his running mate, ending speculation about who may be the next vice president of the United States.

The Biden campaign announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon, following a months-long selection process.

The announcement comes ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention which will be a mostly virtual-only event.

As the US presidential campaign enters a key stage, the presumptive Democratic nominee is leading Donald Trump by 10 points nationally, according to a new poll.

The Monmouth University Poll found that support for Mr Biden among registered voters is at 51 per cent, compared to 41 per cent for his Republican rival.

But while Mr Biden is still comfortably ahead, his lead over Mr Trump has narrowed over the last month. A similar survey taken in late June had his support at 52 per cent compared to 39 per cent for Mr Trump.

Mr Trump in recent weeks has hit out at what he has called “fake polls,” noting that internal polling shows him performing well in key swing states. He has also noted that most polls claimed that he would lose against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and were proved wrong.

Ms Harris is only the third woman from either major American political party to be selected as a vice presidential candidate - Walter Mondiale chose Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate in 1984, while John McCain selected Alaska’s Sarah Palin in 2008.

Neither ticket was successful, however, with the result that America has never had a female vice president.

While Mr Biden committed earlier this year to choosing a female running mate, he had been under pressure to also select a woman of colour, particularly in the wake of the murder of African-American man George Floyd in May.

Ms Harris (55), who has Indian and Jamaican heritage, would also be the first black vice president, if Mr Biden beats Mr Trump in November.

In a letter announcing his decision to reporters, Mr Biden wrote: “You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.”

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president: holds 10 point lead in polls. File Photograph: Kriston Jae Bethel/New York Times

Noting Ms Harris’ friendship with his son Beau, who died in 2015 from brain cancer, he said he had “enormous respect for her and her work. I thought a lot about that as I made this decision. There is no one’s opinion I valued more than Beau’s and I’m proud to have Kamala standing with me on this campaign.”

“Her record of accomplishment - fighting tooth and nail for what’s right - is why I’m choosing her. There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better - for the people.”

Ms Harris had been widely tipped as a favourite, though former national security advisor Susan Rice, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Senator Tammy Duckworth had also been tipped.

She campaigned for much of 2019 to become the party’s presidential nominee, finally dropping out of the race last December having failed to capitalise on the early enthusiasm around her campaign.

In a stand-out moment of the primary campaign, Ms Harris confronted Mr Biden during the June 2019 debate about his past opposition to bussing - a policy that sought to improve racial integration in American schools in the 1970s by transporting children from less wealthy, minority districts to more affluent areas.

Ms Harris herself participated in a bussing programme as a child growing up in California. But despite her public clash with Mr Biden a year ago, her friendship with his late son, Beau, when both were attorneys general of their respective states, may have held her in good stead with the presumptive Democratic nominee.

She was first elected to the US Senate in 2017. She had a long career as a public prosecutor in California - a track record that is likely to come under scrutiny in the coming months given the renewed focus on issues of systemic racism within the police force following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in May.

She was district attorney of San Francisco for more than six years, and was then elected as attorney general of California in 2010, a position she held until she successfully ran for the US Senate in 2016.

She is married to Douglas Emhoff, a Los Angeles lawyer, and has two step-children.

The Monmouth poll also surveyed voters on the issue of election safety and postal voting. While 58 per cent of voters supported an expansion of mail-in ballots in this year’s presidential election, there was a sharp divergence in opinion between supporters of the two main parties. 90 per cent of Democrats said they agreed with expanding postal voting, while only 20 per cent of Republicans agreed.

Mr Trump has intensified his attacks on mail-in voting in recent weeks, arguing that it leads to election fraud.

Responding to a question on possible Russian interference in the election at a press conference on Monday, Mr Trump said: “I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections: The Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots…there’s corruption all over the place.”

As Mr Trump seeks to repeat his 2016 performance in key states around the country on November 3rd, vice president Mike Pence visited Arizona on Tuesday, amid signs that the Republican-leaning state could vote for Mr Biden in November.

Mr Pence took part in events with the Mormon community and police organisations, in a bid to shore up support for the Trump-Pence ticket on November 3rd.

A protestor shouting “Black Lives Matter” was removed from his event in Tucson.

Arizona has been one of the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 1,200 new cases on Tuesday and 45 deaths.

Meanwhile, a man who was shot by Secret Service personnel a block from the White House on Monday evening remained in critical condition in hospital on Tuesday.

In a highly unusual occurrence, Mr Trump was approached by a Secret Service agent during his evening press conference in the White House briefing room and escorted to the Oval Office. The White House complex was put on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

However, Mr Trump returned to the briefing room within 10 minutes, and explained that there had been an incident on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House.

“It was outside of the White House - somebody was taken to the hospital. It was the suspect who was shot,” he said. “I don’t know the condition of the person.”

He added that he understood the suspect was armed. “It might not have had anything to do with me,” he said.

The Secret Service confirmed that one of its officers had also been taken to hospital, along with the male suspect.

Reports said that the 51-year-old had threatened to shoot an officer.