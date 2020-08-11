Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 10 points, new poll shows

As the US presidential campaign enters a key stage, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump by 10 points nationally, according to a new poll.

With Mr Biden due to announce his pick for vice-president imminently, and both the Democratic and Republican parties preparing to hold their party conventions this month, the Monmouth University Poll found that support for Mr Biden among registered voters is at 51 per cent, compared to 41 per cent for his Republican rival.

But while Mr Biden is still comfortably ahead, his lead over Mr Trump has narrowed over the last month. A similar survey taken in late June had his support at 52 per cent compared to 39 per cent for Mr Trump.

“Trump has stopped his slide in the poll, but Biden maintains a lead among all registered voters nationally,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Mr Trump in recent weeks has hit out at what he has called “fake polls,” noting that internal polling shows him performing well in key swing states. He has also noted that most polls claimed that he would lose against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and were proved wrong.

The poll also surveyed voters on the issue of election safety and postal voting. While 58 per cent of voters supported an expansion of mail-in ballots in this year’s presidential election, there was a sharp divergence in opinion between supporters of the two main parties. 90 per cent of Democrats said they agreed with expanding postal voting, while only 20 per cent of Republicans agreed.

Mr Trump has intensified his attacks on mail-in voting in recent weeks, arguing that it leads to election fraud.

‘Meddling’

Responding to a question on possible Russian interference in the election at a press conference on Monday, Mr Trump said: “I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections: The Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots…there’s corruption all over the place.”

As Mr Trump seeks to repeat his 2016 performance in key states around the country on November 3rd, vice president Mike Pence visited Arizona on Tuesday, amid signs that the Republican-leaning state could vote for Mr Biden in November.

Mr Pence took part in events with the Mormon community and police organisations, in a bid to shore up support for the Trump-Pence ticket on November 3rd.

A protestor shouting “Black Lives Matter” was removed from his event in Tucson.

Arizona has been one of the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 1,200 new cases on Tuesday and 45 deaths.

Meanwhile, a man who was shot by Secret Service personnel a block from the White House on Monday evening remained in critical condition in hospital on Tuesday.

In a highly unusual occurrence, Mr Trump was approached by a Secret Service agent during his evening press conference in the White House briefing room and escorted to the Oval Office. The White House complex was put on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

However, Mr Trump returned to the briefing room within 10 minutes, and explained that there had been an incident on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House.

“It was outside of the White House - somebody was taken to the hospital. It was the suspect who was shot,” he said. “I don’t know the condition of the person.”

He added that he understood the suspect was armed. “It might not have had anything to do with me,” he said.

The Secret Service confirmed that one of its officers had also been taken to hospital, along with the male suspect.

Reports said that the 51-year-old had threatened to shoot an officer.