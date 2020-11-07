Joe Biden ‘honoured and humbled’ as he is declared winner of US presidential election

Former vice-president Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US presidential election after clinching the key battle-ground state of Pennsylvania, securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

Shortly before 11,30 am local time, Mr Biden opened up a lead of almost 31,000 votes over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. The state was declared for the former vice president, pushing him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the electoral college system. He has also been declared the winner in Nevada bringing him to 279 votes.

Joe Biden has made his first statement since the announcement that he will become the 46th president of the United States.

In a statement, Mr Biden said he was “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.”

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

The statement continued: “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Mr Biden is expected to make an address later today in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr Trump, who was golfing in his golf course in Virginia just outside Washington DC when the race was called, earlier in the morning claimed he had won the election “by a lot”, prompting twitter to label his tweet.

Mr Biden will take the helm as the 46th president of the United States in January 2020. With his election, Kamala Harris will become the first woman, and the first person of colour, to serve as the vice-president of the United States.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. “Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”

Mr Biden’s victory marks an extraordinary personal and political triumph for a man who, earlier this year, was trailing in the Democratic primary contest. But a decisive win in the South Carolina primary in late February following a string of victories on Super Tuesday, secured his nomination as the party’s nominee.

At 77, Mr Biden will be the oldest US president in history. He is due to turn 78 later this month.

In a statement released through his campaign, Mr Trump, who is golfing in Virginia, accused Joe Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he said in the statement.

Americans were waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to learn the winner, with counting slowed by a record number of mail-in ballots. The Covid-19 pandemic prompted many to avoid voting in person on Tuesday’s Election Day.