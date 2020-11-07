Joe Biden declared winner of US presidential election after clinching Pennsylvania

Former vice-president Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US presidential election after clinching the key battle-ground state of Pennsylvania, securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

Shortly before 11,30 am local time, Mr Biden opened up a lead of almost 31,000 votes over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. The state was declared for the former vice president, pushing him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the electoral college system.

Mr Trump, who was golfing in his golf course in Virginia just outside Washington DC when the race was called, earlier in the morning claimed he had won the election “by a lot”, prompting twitter to label his tweet.

Mr Biden will take the helm as the 46th president of the United States in January 2020. With his election, Kamala Harris will become the first woman, and the first person of colour, to serve as the vice-president of the United States.

Mr Biden’s victory marks an extraordinary personal and political triumph for a man who, earlier this year, was trailing in the Democratic primary contest. But a decisive win in the South Carolina primary in late February following a string of victories on Super Tuesday, secured his nomination as the party’s nominee.

At 77, Mr Biden will be the oldest US president in history. He is due to turn 78 later this month.

In a statement released through his campaign, Mr Trump, who is golfing in Virginia, accused Joe Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he said in the statement.

Americans were waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to learn the winner, with counting slowed by a record number of mail-in ballots. The Covid-19 pandemic prompted many to avoid voting in person on Tuesday’s Election Day.

“The numbers tell us ... it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Mr Biden said late on Friday from his home state of Delaware, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepared to start their administration on January 20th.

Mr Trump (74) has been defiant as his chances faded for securing a second four-year term. He has made repeated and unfounded claims of electoral fraud, including from the White House briefing room on Thursday night, while his campaign pursues lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to alter the election outcome.

Mr Trump kept out of view in the White House on Friday and had nothing on his public schedule for Saturday. He said in a statement issued by his campaign that “all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted,” while accusing Democrats of resisting that call.

Election officials say there has been no evidence of fraud.

Mr Biden said on Friday Americans had given him a mandate to tackle the pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change and systemic racism.

“They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart,” said Mr Biden, making his third bid for the White House in a political career spanning five decades.

Mr Biden, who said he hoped to address Americans again on Saturday, said Mr Trump’s demands to stop the count would not work.