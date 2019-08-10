Jeffrey Epstein dies in prison, US media reports

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has killed himself in prison, according to US media reports.

ABC News reported the death, citing three law enforcement officials.

The New York Post reported that a gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7.30 am. The ambulance went to New York Downtown Hospital.

Epstein had been accused of sex trafficking, and was remanded in custody after being arrested on July 6th. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Epstein last appeared in court at the end of July, a week after reportedly being found unconscious in his jail cell with neck injuries.

His lawyers did not bring up the incident in court at the time and refused to comment on the topic following the hearing, which focused on scheduling issues.

Mr Epstein had unsuccessfully requested bail while awaiting trial. The 66-year-old had maintained through lawyers that he neither posed a danger nor risk of flight.

Mr Epstein had long been accused of sexually abusing underage girls. He also had purported connections to the US president Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, and moved in elite circles, including for several years in a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell.

Mr Epstein and the Miami US attorney’s office, headed at the time by Alexander Acosta, brokered a plea deal in 2008 that closed a federal inquiry involving at least 40 teenage girls.

Under this arrangement, Mr Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges, which presented far less potential jail time than if he had faced federal charges. The Miami Herald reporter Julie K Brown exposed the secretive nature of this agreement. Mr Acosta resigned from his post as Mr Trump’s labour secretary following extensive criticism of the deal. - Guardian