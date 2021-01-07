Irish journalist Donie O’Sullivan trends amid US Capitol unrest

Irish journalist Donie O’Sullivan said he was “overwhelmed by all the love from Ireland” on Wednesday night after he starred in US network CNN’s coverage of the siege at the Capitol in Washington.

The Co Kerry native was praised on social media for his reporting from the scene as supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the building.

He calmly relayed news back to the studio as hosts including veteran Wolf Blitzer urged him to “stay safe” amid the unrest and hostility towards journalists at the scene.

O’Sullivan at one point reported that he had heard one of those present saying ‘next time we’re coming back with rifles’. His exploits saw ‘Donie’ trending on Twitter in Ireland.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain was amongst those who congratulated the reporter, saying “CNN just introduced a reporter called Donie O’Sullivan and fair dues, he sounds exactly like you’d hope”.

John King, CNN’s chief national correspondent, described Mr O’Sullivan as “awesome”.

Screenwriter Declan Lawn said of O’Sullivan: “All the other CNN correspondents can’t believe this stuff and are freaking out but Donie O’Sullivan is strolling around like he’s seen far worse coming out of a Carlow nightclub.”

Responding to the outpouring on social media, O’Sullivan said on Twitter that he was “overwhelmed by all the love from Ireland tonight”.

O’Sullivan has been working as a reporter with CNN for almost five years and prior to this spent over two years working as a journalist for Storyful in New York and Dublin.

He has an undergraduate degree in history, politics and international relations from University College Dublin (UCD) and a masters degree in political science and government from Queen’s University Belfast.