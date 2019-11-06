Investigators call Mick Mulvaney to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been asked to testify this week as part of the impeachment inquiry – the most senior Trump official to date to be targeted by investigators.

In a letter sent to Mr Mulvaney on Tuesday, the heads of the House foreign affairs, oversight and intelligence committees requested him to appear on Friday.

“Based on evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry and public reporting, we believe that you possess substantial first-hand knowledge and information relevant to the House’s impeachment inquiry,” they wrote.

Mr Mulvaney was centrally involved in the White House’s dealings with the Ukrainian government, the subject of the impeachment inquiry that began in September. The former congressman from South Carolina said last month in a press conference that there had been a quid pro quo involved when the Trump administration suspended promised military aid to Ukraine, though he later said his comments were misrepresented.

Executive privilege

Mr Mulvaney is not expected to comply with the request. On Tuesday two more officials from the Trump administration did not show up at closed-door committee hearings despite being summoned to appear. The White House has ordered officials not to comply with requests to provide depositions to the inquiry, citing executive privilege.

The stakes in the ongoing impeachment inquiry increased significantly on Tuesday as published testimony showed that the US ambassador to the European Union admitted to offering a quid pro quo to Ukraine.

According to updated testimony provided by Gordon Sondland to the committees leading the inquiry, he told a leading Ukrainian official that the country would not receive military aid if it did not open investigations demanded by Mr Trump. The admission was included in revised testimony Mr Sondland provided to the committees leading the inquiry, updating the initial testimony he gave on October 17th. The House committees in charge of the inquiry released both sets of testimonies on Tuesday.

In his updated deposition, Mr Sondland said that he had discussed the matter with Andriy Yermak, an advisor to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the sidelines of a September 1st meeting between vice-president Mike Pence and the Ukrainian president in Warsaw, just before Mr Pence’s visit to Ireland and Britain.

Demanded

“I now recall speaking individually with Mr Yermak, where I said that resumption of the US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Mr Sondland said. Multiple witnesses have testified that Mr Trump demanded Ukraine open an investigation into energy company Burisma, which retained the son of former vice-president Joe Biden on the board, as well as launch an investigation into allegations of interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The committees also released evidence from Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, who was the first witness to testify in the inquiry on October 3rd. His written testimony reveals that during a May 23rd meeting, Mr Trump was sceptical about a possible Oval Office meeting with Mr Zelenskiy which subsequently was used as leverage by the White House in its talks with Ukraine to open investigations.