‘Insurrection’: How the world’s media covered the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters

The violent events that took place in Washington DC on Wednesday have been reported around the world. Pictures of the riots on Capitol Hill in the capital city of the United States dominate Thursday’s front pages.

From late in the afternoon Irish time, images and video on social media began to circulate of supporters loyal to US president Donald Trump bearing down on the US Capitol building.

They breached through the building’s security measures and began to swarm inside as lawmakers were removed to safety before the results of the presidential election could be formally confirmed by Congress.

US Capitol police drew their guns in front of the barricaded door to the Senate chamber which the rioters subsequently broke through.