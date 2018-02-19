In Trump’s America, abortion is as contentious as ever
US is facing another battle on reproductive rights, 45 years after the Roe v Wade ruling
Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators in the annual March for Life, in Washington, US, on January 27th, 2017. Photograph: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Holding banners reading “choose adoption, choose life” and “I am the Pro-Life generation”, tens of thousands of people recently descended on the National Mall in Washington for the annual March for Life demonstration.