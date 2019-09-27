Impeachment threat triggers ‘witch hunt’ cry from Trump

US president Donald Trump claimed he is the victim of a “witch hunt” over the ongoing impeachment crisis as he called on the chair of the House Intelligence Committee to “resign” over the affair.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Mr Trump said that Adam Schiff was a “sick man” who should resign, accusing him of lying to Congress about the contents of the president’s phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy which has prompted an impeachment inquiry.

Mr Trump also continued his attacks on the anonymous whistleblower at the centre of the story, questioning whether the anonymous complainant is a “partisan operative”.

His comments come as the House Intelligence Committee, led by Mr Schiff, announced it would work through the two-week congressional recess which commenced on Friday in order to continue the impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week. The committee may subpoena individuals named in documents relating to the controversy, with hearings possible next week in Washington. Among the witnesses that could be summoned are Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who has admitted trying to seek Ukrainian support for an investigation into Mr Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.

Whistleblower complaint

Ms Pelosi said during a television interview on Friday she believes attorney general Bill Barr has “gone rogue”.

Mr Barr was mentioned by Mr Trump during his phone conversation with Mr Zelenskiy in which he asks the Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe Biden.

The department of justice has also been accused by congressional democrats of blocking attempts by the director of national intelligence to pass on a whistleblower complaint to the Senate and House intelligence committees as required by law.

Ms Pelosi also said she was concerned about Mr Trump’s characterisation of the anonymous whistleblower, and those who had raised concerns with him or her about the president’s behaviour.

Mr Trump suggested that those involved are close to “spies”, noting that in the old days spies were treated differently.

The House Speaker vowed to continue the impeachment inquiry into the president’s behaviour, while also repeating her assertion that the director of national intelligence should have passed on the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

‘Filled with rage’

But Republican senator Ted Cruz told Fox News that he believed Ms Pelosi does not really support impeachment, but is instead facing pressure from liberal members of the Democratic party who are “filled with rage”.

As the controversy over Mr Trump’s phone call with Mr Zelenskiy and claims by a whistleblower that White House officials tried to conceal evidence of that call continued, more than 300 former US national security and foreign policy officials signed a statement supporting an impeachment inquiry. “President Trump appears to have leveraged the authority and resources of the highest office in the land to invite additional foreign interference into our democratic processes. That would constitute an unconscionable abuse of power,” they wrote. “It also would represent an effort to subordinate America’s national interests – and those of our closest allies and partners – to the president’s personal political interest.”