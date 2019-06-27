Immigration top issue in Democrats first presidential debate

The race to become the Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump in next year’s presidential election began in earnest on Wednesday night as 10 candidates took part in the first debate of the Democratic primary campaign.

With 10 more candidates due to take to the stage on Thursday — including front-runner Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris – Wednesday night saw 10 Democratic hopefuls battle it out.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke were among those who took part in the first of two debates in Miami.

In an otherwise low-key event, which included few references to Mr Trump, the most dramatic event of the evening was a technical hitch which forced NBC to cut to a commercial break after problems with back-stage microphones. The glitch prompted Mr Trump to tweet: “NBC News and MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

Mr Trump, who watched the debate on Air Force One as he travelled to Japan for the G20 summit, earlier tweeted “Boring!”

The two-hour debate spanned a range of issues including gun control, healthcare coverage, foreign policy and immigration.

Several of the candidates highlighted their own personal story. Julian Castro, the only Hispanic candidate running for the nomination, described how he and his twin brother were brought up by a single mother. Tulsi Gabbard used her time to highlight her stint in the US military including in Iraq, while Maryland congressman John Delaney outlined his experience as a businessman. In a nod to his El Paso roots, Beto O’Rourke began his first intervention by switching between English and Spanish.

Healthcare was among the issues raised during the debate as candidates were probed on where they stood on “medicare for all” – essentially a government-funded healthcare programme.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar said she favoured allowing Americans the choice to keep their private insurance. “I am simply concerned about kicking half of America off of their insurance in four years,” she said, pledging to tackle the issue of high pharmaceutical prices. Elizabeth Warren outlined her support for a fully government-funded healthcare plan which would do away with private insurance. “I’m with Bernie on Medicare for all,” she said, referring to Vermont senator Bernie Sanders who is widely seen as a rival to Ms Warren on the left.

Mr O’Rourke also said that he would continue to give people the choice of private insurance, highlighting the importance of a woman’s right to choose in terms of abortion provision.

Immigration was a top topic during the debate, with the MSNBC moderator raising the photograph of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month old daughter Valeria lying face down on the banks of the Rio Grande, which has prompted a new debate in the United States about the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

“We saw that image today that broke our hearts,” Mr Castro said, pledging that if he becomes president it will no longer be a crime to illegally cross the border. Washington state governor Jay Inslee spoke about his state’s role in opposing Mr Trump’s Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency.

With Ms Warren the top-polling candidate among the 10 debating on Wednesday, she dominated the first hour and many of the questions touched on her signature policy issues. Mr Castro, a former housing secretary under former USpresident Barack Obama, was among the candidates who outperformed compared to predictions. Among his most memorable lines of the night was “Adios to Donald Trump” as he delivered his closing statement. Tim Ryan of Ohio was one of the few candidates to state that Democrats need to reconnect with the views of working people, while New York mayor Bill DeBlasio spoke about his father’s struggle with depression after his experience in the second World War.

There were relatively few moments of conflict during the two-hour debate which was broadcast live across the country. In a rare moment of tension, Mr de Blasio and Mr Delaney jumped in when Mr O’Rourke was discussing healthcare. At another point, Mr Castro asked fellow Texan Mr O’Rourke if he had done his homework on immigration issues.

Wednesday night’s debate was the first real opportunity for those seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election to set out their stall to the American public. The selection convention for the nominee is still more than a year away, while the first Democratic caucus will take place in Iowa in February.

Twenty out of a total of 25 candidates qualified to take part in the first televised debate of the season which are taking place over two nights in the southern Florida city.

In order to qualify candidates were obliged to fulfil one of two criteria — secure 65,000 donors to their campaign, including at least 200 individual donors, or obtain at least 1 per cent in three polls.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) selected at random the line-up for Wednesday and Thursday night, and also where each candidate will stand on stage – an aspect of proceedings not to be underestimated as candidates try to make their mark during the live televised debates.

Polling analysis shows that four of the five top-polling candidates have been allotted the Thursday night slot, making the second night arguably the more important debate.