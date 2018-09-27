‘I will never forget’: Brett Kavanaugh accuser to testify

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused the supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, will tell the US Senate judiciary committee on Thursday that she will “never forget” what happened to her at a Maryland house party nearly 36 years ago.

Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to the supreme court hangs in the balance. He and Ms Ford will deliver diametrically opposing accounts at the extraordinary hearing, as fresh accusations of sexual misconduct and contradictory charges swirl around a circus-like confirmation process that has been described as “surreal” and “political as hell”.

“I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to,” Ms Ford will tell the panel, according to prepared remarks released on Wednesday. “But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget.”

In her testimony, Ms Ford calls Mr Kavanaugh “the boy who sexually assaulted me”, ruling out any suggestion that she may be confusing him with another person.

Timeline

But late Wednesday night, the Senate Judiciary committee released a timeline of all staff activity in response to the allegations against Mr Kavanaugh. The summary disclosed thatstaff have interviewed two different men who each told investigators “he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr Ford in the summer of 1982 that is the basis of her allegation”. The committee did not identify the men.

In her testimony, Ms Ford describes the night of the alleged assault, stating: “I believed he was going to rape me.” She also explains the winding path that began with a letter to her congresswoman and an anonymous tip to the Washington Post and resulted in her stepping forward publicly and agreeing to testify on Capitol Hill.

“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified,” she will say. “I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.”

In his testimony, Mr Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s second supreme court nominee, will acknowledge that he was “not perfect” in high school but will adamantly deny Ford’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her, declaring himself “innocent of this charge”. He has also unequivocally denied allegations of sexual misconduct made public by two other women this week.

Brett Kavanaugh has adamantly denied Ms Ford’s accusations. “I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now,” Mr Kavanaugh will tell the committee, according to prepared remarks released by the committee on Wednesday. “But that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior.” – Guardian