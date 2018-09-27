‘I tried to yell for help,’ Brett Kavanaugh accuser gives evidence

Christine Blasey Ford, detailed her allegations accusing a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in a landmark hearing in Washington.

Mr Blasey Ford, a professor based at Palo Alto in California, is being questioned by the 21-member committee. Mr Kavanaugh, the 53-year-old judge who she says sexually assaulted her in a bedroom at a high school party, will appear in the afternoon.

“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Ms Ford said, reading from her prepared testimony, her voice breaking with emotion.

Ms Ford was seated at a table in the packed hearing room flanked by her lawyers, facing a bank of senators. Cameras from news photographers clicked as she entered the room and took her seat, smiling nervously.

Ms Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, said a drunken Kavanaugh attacked her and tried to remove her clothing at a gathering of teenagers in Maryland when he was 17 years old and she was 15.

“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was very inebriated and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help,” Ms Ford said, adding that Kavanaugh and a friend of his were “drunkenly laughing during the attack.”

Ms Ford said that when she tried to yell out, he put his hand over her mouth. She said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh and another boy she said was in the room fell off the bed.

Inappropriate behaviour

In his opening statement, the Republican chairman of the committee Chuck Grassley, thanked both individuals for appearing at the testimony.

But he sharply criticised the manner in which the allegations emerged into the public domain, criticising Democrats for their handling of the issue.

He also noted that there had not been “a whiff of any issue, any issue at all in related to inappropriate sexual behaviour” in previous FBI reports about Mr Kavanaugh.

Mr Grassley said his staff had made requests for evidence from attorneys for two other women who have made sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Kavanaugh, but they have not responded. He accused the attorneys of “stonewalling.”

Mr Blasey Ford will be interviewed by a female prosecutor from Arizona, Rachel Mitchell, who has experience in dealing with sexual assault crimes.

Thursday’s hearing is likely to determine whether Mr Trump will nominate a second judge to the Supreme Court, following the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch last year.

With Republicans holding only a slim majority in the court, focus is turning to a handful of Republican senators who have not yet indicated if they will endorse Mr Kavanaugh.

Republicans are eager to push through the confirmation of Mr Kavanaugh before the mid-term elections. Should Democrats win control of the Senate, it is unlikely that a Trump nominee to the court would be passed.

In his testimony, Mr Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s second supreme court nominee, will acknowledge that he was “not perfect” in high school but will adamantly deny Ford’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her, declaring himself “innocent of this charge”. He has also unequivocally denied allegations of sexual misconduct made public by two other women this week.

Brett Kavanaugh has adamantly denied Ms Ford’s accusations. “I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now,” Mr Kavanaugh will tell the committee, according to prepared remarks released by the committee on Wednesday. “But that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior.” – Additional reporting Guardian