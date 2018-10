Hurricane Michael: Hopes of finding more survivors fade

The hunt for people missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael early Sunday is turning into a search for bodies, as hope of finding more people alive fades in the Florida Panhandle, US officials said.

“We’re going into recovery mode, unfortunately,” said Fire Chief Alex Baird of Panama City, one of the coastal Florida communities hit hard by the hurricane that made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, with winds of more than 225km/h winds and deadly storm surges.

“At sunrise, we’ll start again on our search,” Mr Baird said. “We hope that we’ll find more (survivors), but it’s more and more doubtful.”

Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. Photograph: Getty Images

President Donald Trump is expected to visit both Florida and Georgia early this week to inspect the damage, and the White House said late Saturday the president was committed to helping state and local agencies with the recovery.

The death toll of the storm reached at least 18 on Saturday night and is expected to rise as rescuers go door-to-door in coastal communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Search and rescue volunteers have already located hundreds of people reported missing last week.

On Saturday, rescue crews heard cries for help and crowbarred into a mobile home crumpled by the storm in Panama City, freeing a mother and daughter, both diabetics who had been trapped in a closet without insulin for two days and were on the verge of diabetic shock, rescuers said.

A home destroyed by Hurricane Michael is pictured on Mexico Beach, Florida. Photograph: Reuters

A lack of food and water is among the most pressing issues for people reeling from the storm, said one volunteer who had been working in the Panama City area.

Rescue teams, hampered by power and telephone outages, used cadaver dogs, drones and heavy equipment to hunt for people in the rubble.

More than 1,700 search and rescue workers were deployed, including seven swift-water rescue teams and nearly 300 ambulances, Florida Governor Rick Scott’s office said.

Damaged houses on Mexico Beach in Florida. Photograph: Getty Images

Electricity and phone service were being slowly restored, but it could be weeks before power is restored to the most damaged areas. - Reuters