Hurricane Florence: ‘Scary’ storm will be like ‘nothing you have ever seen’

North and South Carolina residents are running out of time to evacuate before Hurricane Florence roars in with pounding surf and driving rain that will bring potentially deadly flooding, officials warned on Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 205km/h and was on a trajectory that showed its centre most likely to strike the southern coast of North Carolina by late Thursday or early Friday, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

However, it was also downgraded to a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It had been Category 4.

Updated NHC forecasts showed the storm would linger near the coast, bringing days of heavy rains that could lead to intense inland flooding from South Carolina to Virginia. The hurricane is forecast to dump 1ft to 2ft 6in of rain. Parts of North Carolina could get 1m of rain.

The predicted flooding could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and farms.

“This one really scares me,” NHC director Ken Graham said.

The storm is likely to bring “life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding” when it sweeps in, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Jeff Byard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) invoked a former boxing champion to warn residents that it would bring “a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast”.

“Heed the warnings,” Mr Byard said.

“This storm is going to knock out power days into weeks. It’s going to destroy infrastructure. It’s going to destroy homes.”

Widespread flooding

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper predicted that tens of thousands of homes and businesses would be flooded in his state.

“The time to prepare is almost over,” Mr Cooper warned.

“This storm is a monster. It’s big and it’s vicious. It is an extremely dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane,” Mr Cooper had said earlier.

“The waves and the wind this storm may bring is nothing like you’ve ever seen. Even if you’ve ridden out storms before, this one is different. Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster.”

More than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate the coastline of the Carolinas and Virginia, while schools and factories were being shuttered. US president Donald Trump has declared states of emergency for all three states.

Georgia governor Nathan Deal, concerned the storm would bring its devastation south, on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in the state.

More than 5.4 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches on the US east coast, according to the NWS, and another 4 million were under a tropical storm watch.

The NHC said the first tropical storm-force winds of at least 63 km/h would hit the region early on Thursday with the storm’s centre reaching the coast Friday. On Wednesday evening, the storm was located about 755km east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

MSNBC reported that the Trump administration had diverted nearly $10 billion from Fema to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which leads border enforcement. But that has not affected the response to Florence, Mr Byard told a news conference.

He said there was “well over $20 billion” in Fema’s disaster relief fund.

Hurricane Maria

Mr Trump on Twitter warned of the storm’s dangers and praised his administration’s handling of past hurricanes, rejecting criticism for its response to Hurricane Maria last year in Puerto Rico. Some 3,000 people died in the aftermath of that storm.

“Hurricane Florence is looking even bigger than anticipated,” Mr Trump said. “We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming!”

Emergency preparations in the area included activating 2,800 National Guard troops in North Carolina, stockpiling food, setting up shelters, switching traffic patterns so that major roads led away from shore and securing 16 nuclear reactors in the three-state region. A line of heavy traffic moved away from the coast on Interstate 40, the main route between the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina, and inland Raleigh.

The coastal surge from Florence could leave the eastern tip of North Carolina under more than 9ft of water in spots, projections showed.

Florence is so wide that a storm surge was being pushed about 483km ahead of its eye, and so wet that a swathe from South Carolina to Ohio and Pennsylvania could get deluged.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Duke Energy Corp’s Brunswick nuclear plant in southeast North Carolina could face hurricane-force winds, major storm surges and heavy rain. Other plants near the storm’s path include Duke’s Harris near Raleigh, North Carolina, and Robinson near Hartsville, South Carolina, and Dominion Energy Inc’s Surry in southeast Virginia.

Wilmington was sunny near midday Wednesday and Bill Saffo, a real estate agent and the town’s part-time mayor, urged residents to use the calm to evacuate or secure their homes.

“I’m not approaching Florence from fear or panic,” said Brad Corpening (35), who planned to ride out the storm in his boarded-up delicatessen in Wilmington, just north of where the hurricane is expected to come ashore. “It’s going to happen. We just need to figure out how to make it through.” – Reuters/AP