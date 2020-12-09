Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over his taxes

Hunter Biden, the son of president-elect Joe Biden, is under investigation for his tax affairs, the Biden transition team announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Biden team, 50-year-old Hunter Biden said he learned on Tuesday from authorities in Delaware about the investigation, but said he was confident “that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

The incoming president said he was “deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger”.

Hunter Biden was the target of various attacks about his business dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere by Republicans during the election campaign.

He did not disclose details of the matter.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of US president Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

Mr Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the US attorney’s office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his cabinet.

His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Mr Biden is sworn in on January 20th.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment. – Additional reporting from AP