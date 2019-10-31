House of Representatives votes to formalise Trump impeachment inquiry

The US House of Representatives has voted to move forward with the next phase of the impeachment process against Donald Trump, paving the way for public hearings and bringing the 45th president a step closer to impeachment.

In a key vote on Thursday morning, House Resolution 660 was passed by 232 to 196.

Members voted broadly along party lines, with all Republicans opposing the resolution.

Two Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the motion.

The vote illustrated the deep divides within the House about impeaching the US president, as the inquiry into his actions towards the Ukrainian government deepens.

Though the vote, which sets out the parameters of the impeachment inquiry, was not a vote to begin impeachment, it paves the way for public hearings which could commence in the next two weeks.

Crucially, the vote also revealed the level of support in the House for impeaching Mr Trump, with virtually all Democrats endorsing the motion, and all Republicans opposing it, a result that is likely to be welcomed by the US president.

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The text of the resolution voted on by House members directs “certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.”

Minutes after the vote was announced, Mr Trump tweeted: “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

Statement

The White House also issued an official statement. “The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people,” the White House press secretary said.

The vote was taken after a debate in the chamber which laid bare the stark divisions between the two parties on whether to impeach Mr Trump over a deepening scandal over Ukraine, and his efforts to persuade the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival, former vice-president Joe Biden.

“What is at stake in all this is nothing less than our democracy,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who opened the inquiry last month. “Every member should allow the American people to hear the facts for themselves.”

Pointing to the US flag in the chamber, she said that “so many have fought and died for this flag, which stands for our democracy.” Quoting Benjamin Franklin, who on the final day of the constitutional convention in 1797, was asked if citizens now had a republic or a monarchy, replied: “A Republic – if we can keep it.”

But Republicans denounced the process. Minority whip Steve Scalise accused Democrats of employing “Soviet-style rules.” Holding a poster with a picture of the Kremlin, with the words “37 days of Soviet-style impeachment proceedings,” he said the impeachment inquiry was a “sham” and a “tainted process.”

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy also accused Democrats of denying due process to the president.

Inquiry

The passing of the resolution means the impeachment inquiry now moves into a new and more public phase. The resolution backed by members on Thursday sets out the rules and procedures governing the process, which is likely to ultimately lead to the House Judiciary Committee drawing up articles of impeachment against the president.

As set out in the resolution, the House Intelligence Committee, under committee chairman Adam Schiff, will conduct open hearings. It will fall to him to decide who to call for a public hearing, and it may include witnesses who have already testified privately.

The intelligence committee will then compile a report, which will be passed to the House Judiciary Committee. That committee may then draw up articles of impeachment against the president which would be put to a full vote in the House. While lawyers for Mr Trump will be permitted to take part in the proceedings and call witnesses, House Democrats, who are in the majority, have significant veto power over who appears.

This has been a significant bone of contention for Republicans, but Democrats argue that the process is entirely in keeping with previous impeachment processes.

“These rules are fairer than anything that have gone before in terms of an impeachment proceeding,” Mr Pelosi said on Thursday.