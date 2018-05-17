Hawaii earthquake damages roads as ash streams from volcano

Earthquakes are damaging roads and buildings on Hawaii’s Big Island as ash emissions stream from Kilauea volcano.

The strongest shaking measured as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. The floor of the summit crater has also dropped about 91cm (3ft), as the threat of a strong, explosive eruption at the top of the volcano loomed.

The ground was deflating as the crater’s lava levels fell, causing stress faults around the crater to move, resulting in the earthquakes. More were expected.

Ash spewed from the summit at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, though emissions decreased from Tuesday.

There were occasional bursts of ash coming from the crater causing ash to fall downwind to several communities, though there were only trace amounts, said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

A crack cuts through the roadway caused by seismic activity from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, on Thursday. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ash plumes on Tuesday had spouted as high as 3,657m (12,000ft) into the air, scientists said.

These plumes are separate from the lava eruptions happening roughly40km (25 miles) away from summit, where about 20 lava fissures have destroyed more than two dozen homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

‘Most energetic explosions yet’

Dense, large rocks roughly 61cm (2ft) in diameter were found in a car park a few hundred yards away from Kilauea’s summit crater, which reflect the “most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity”, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

Scientists say earthquakes may shake loose rocks underground and open up new tunnels for lava to flow.

Cracks formed on a road near the entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said the Hawaii police department. Much of the park remains closed.

“We’re all safe, and I wish they’d open the park back up, but they have to keep it safe for everybody,” said Ken McGilvray, an area resident. “We live on a volcano!”

Hawaii governor David Ige said the state is forming a joint task force that could handle mass evacuations of the Big Island’s Puna district if lava from Kilauea volcano covers major roads and isolates the area.

Hawaii Army National Guard Brigadier General Kenneth Hara, the task force commander, said he is anticipating potentially having to evacuate about 1,000 people, based on what he has been told by Hawaii County.

People watch as ash erupt from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, on Wednesday. Photograph:Terray Sylvester/Reuters

But he said some people may choose to stay behind because they are self-sufficient.

Brig Gen Hara said there are currently about 1,200 soldiers and nine UH-60 helicopters currently training on the Big Island. He may also request forces from the US Pacific Command if needed.

On Tuesday, the volcano discharged ash because of rocks falling into the summit, US Geological Survey geophysicist (USGS) Mike Poland said.

“There is very little wind at the summit,” he said. “The plume, it’s not near as ashy as it was yesterday, and it’s rising more or less vertically over the summit region.”

Because of the ash, USGS scientists operated from a backup command center at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.-PA