Harvey Weinstein charged with sex assault in LA as NY trial begins

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein had been charged with sexual assault of two women in 2013, Los Angeles district attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. He was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Ms Lacey said.

Earlier Weinstein hobbled into a Manhattan court while celebrity accusers who fuelled the #MeToo movement demanded justice and an end to workplace sexual harassment.

Inside the state court, Judge James Burke ordered Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno to refrain from talking about witnesses, after she was accused of making degrading and humiliating comments in recent interviews, which she denied.

Weinstein (67) has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, dressed in a black suit, walked slowly into and out of court, leaning on a walker and with a member of his team holding his arm.

Silence Breakers

Outside the courthouse, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, held a press conference and demanded accountability for Weinstein.

“As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time’s up on sexual harassment in all workplaces,” said Arquette. “And time’s up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein.”

Weinstein did not engage with the accusers who shouted at him outside court. McGowan was dismissive of Weinstein’s feeble appearance. “I think he’s taken some good acting tips.”

“You brought this upon yourself by hurting so many, you have only yourself to blame,” McGowan said.

Actor and Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan outside court in Manhattan. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Those accusations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Weinstein was in the courthouse for less than two hours as the legal teams resolved last-minute procedures before jury selection begins on Tuesday. Outside the courthouse, Ms Rotunno accused lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi of attempting to silence Weinstein’s defence team.

“I think she believes he’s convicted already,” Ms Rotunno told reporters. “That’s not how this works.”

Judge Burke on Monday rebuffed a bid by the defence to sequester the jury during a trial that could last several weeks.

On Tuesday, lawyers will start pre-screening jurors, asking them whether they can be impartial and to fill out written questionnaires.

A second phase of jury selection is scheduled to begin on January 14th, though the judge overseeing the case said that date was “optimistic”. The court sent jury questionnaires to 2,000 potential jurors, according to a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration.

Finding impartial New York City jurors amid the media frenzy surrounding the Weinstein case will be a challenge for both legal teams, experts said.

Lawyers will likely question potential jurors about their knowledge and opinion of the case, their work history and whether they have been victims of sexual misconduct.

Accusations

One of the women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second woman, who has not been publicly identified, in 2013

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, said on Thursday that the two women in the criminal case had long-term relationships with Weinstein. He said it was prejudicial to conflate the criminal matter with allegations in civil cases or with public grievances he said were lodged by women who were not part of any lawsuit.

Allegations against Weinstein first were reported in the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine in October 2017.

Within days, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects Oscar winners, had expelled Weinstein. On October 15th, Alyssa Milano tweeted: “If you’ve ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”

#MeToo became one of the most used widely used hashtags. In 2019 it was viewed 42 billion times, according to data from Brandwatch, a research firm. – Reuters