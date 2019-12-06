Gunman and two other people dead at US navy base in Florida

Authorities say a gunman killed two people and the perpetrator is also dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the naval air station in Pensacola, Florida.

The US navy confirmed that three deaths had occurred in the incident that unfolded on Friday morning as witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

Escambia sheriff’s spokeswoman, Amber Southard, told the Associated Press that the gunman is dead.

Area hospital representatives told AP earlier that at least 11 people were being taken to hospitals.

Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Six more were expected at Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with the Associated Press.

Friday’s incident comes just two days after a US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii.

AS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront south-west of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

It is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction. – Guardian