Governor at centre of militia kidnap plot accuses Donald Trump of stirring extremism

Thirteen men, seven of them associated with an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, have been arrested on charges of conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state legislature and threaten police, US prosecutors have said.

The suspects had plotted to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has clashed publicly with Republican president Donald Trump over state Covid-19 restrictions, ahead of next month’s presidential election, according to state and federal criminal complaints.

Prosecutors said the conspirators discussed recruiting a force of 200 supporters to storm the state capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, but later switched to a plan to kidnap Ms Whitmer at her vacation home.

At a news conference, Ms Whitmer accused Mr Trump of fomenting political extremism, citing his comments during last week’s US presidential debate with Joe Biden in which he declined to condemn white supremacists and instead called for members of the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by”.

“When our leaders meet with, encourage and fraternise with domestic terrorists they legitimise their actions, and they are complicit,” Ms Whitmer said.

‘Terrible job’

Mr Trump lashed back at Ms Whitmer on Twitter late on Thursday, saying she “has done a terrible job” and casting her as being ungrateful to his administration.

“My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced ... today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist,” Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Biden weighed in with his own statement, accusing Mr Trump of “giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country”.

Internal US security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets, a concern heightened by political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns.

FBI director Christopher Wray said in September that his agency was conducting investigations into domestic extremists, including white supremacists and anti-fascist groups.

The FBI became aware through social media early this year of groups discussing the “violent overthrow” of multiple state governments and used confidential sources to track their movements, according to court records.

The six men named in the federal complaint - Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta - could face life in prison if convicted on charges of attempting to kidnap Ms Whitmer.

Mr Fox and Mr Croft, in particular, discussed detonating bombs as a diversionary tactic, “and Fox even inspected the underside of a Michigan highway bridge for places to seat an explosive,” Andrew Birge, US attorney for the western district of Michigan, told a briefing.

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel unveiled state charges against seven other men affiliated with the Wolverine Watchmen and accused of violating the state’s anti-terrorism act by conspiring to kidnap the governor and propagate violence.

‘Boogaloo’

The Wolverine Watchmen group has used Facebook since last November to recruit members, and trained with firearms to prepare for the “boogaloo,” a term used in the militia movement for an uprising against the government or impending civil war, according to affidavits in support of the state charges.

Ms Nessel said the group sought to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to threaten them with violence. She said a total of 19 felony charges were filed against seven individuals - Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison - including allegations of providing support for terrorist acts.

According to the FBI’s criminal complaint, Mr Fox indicated that he wanted to kidnap Ms Whitmer before the national election on November 3rd and he would put her on trial for “treason”.

Michigan, a key swing state in the presidential race, became a focus of agitation by Mr Trump and his supporters against stay-at-home orders Ms Whitmer imposed this year to curb coronavirus transmissions.

Thousands of protesters, including armed militia members, converged on Lansing in April to protest her social-distancing restrictions, some chanting “Lock her up”. Mr Trump encouraged the demonstrators, tweeting, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

Facebook said it first alerted police about content related to the Wolverine Watchmen more than six months ago and removed the group from its platform in June, after identifying some of the people running it as members of a boogaloo network. - Reuters