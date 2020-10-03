‘Going well, I think’: Trump in hospital for Covid-19 as more allies test positive

Donald Trump is in military hospital on Saturday for treatment after the US president and a number of other Republicans tested positive for Covid-19.

Roughly 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Mr Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Mr Trump said in a brief video message posted on Twitter. Early on Friday, he had tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had contracted the virus.

Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. Online video showed a small group of Trump supporters outside Walter Reed late on Friday waving Trump 2020 flags, most not wearing masks.

Mr Trump, 74, has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter. White House doctor Sean P Conley said late on Friday that Mr Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received a first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

In a tweet late on Friday, the president wrote: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

A number of other prominent Republicans also tested positive on Friday, including former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

US vice-president Mike Pence, who would take over presidential duties if Mr Trump became severely ill, tested negative, a spokesman said. The former Indiana governor, 61, is working from his own residence several miles from the White House.

Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Johnson came in contact with recently who also has Covid-19.

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty

Setback

The diagnosis was the latest setback for the Republican president, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November 3rd presidential election.

Just now - Marine One and an escort over the skies of north-west DC transporting President #Trump to the Walter Reed Medical Center... pic.twitter.com/nj9UuteImc — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020 This cannot be a partisan moment.



It must be an American moment.



We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Mr Trump has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, even as the disease has killed more than 200,000 Americans and hammered the US economy.

Mr Trump is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

Dr Conley said earlier on Friday that Mr Trump has received an experimental treatment, Regeneron’s REGN-COV2, one of several experimental Covid-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, which are used for treating a wide range of illnesses.

Mr Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin, Dr Conley said.

Stocks on Wall Street closed lower as news of Mr Trump’s diagnosis added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the election.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, who was himself hospitalised with Covid-19 in April, said on Saturday he had no doubt Mr Trump would make a strong recovery.

“He’s a naturally obviously very resilient character and I’m sure he’ll come through it very well,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, joining well-wishers at home and abroad, sent a message to Mr Trump and his wife on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery, Chinese state television reported.

Former counsellor to the US president Kellyanne Conway tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP

Election day

With just 31 days to go until election day, Mr Trump’s campaign said it would postpone rallies and other events where he was scheduled to appear, or take them online.

Mr Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.

Mr Biden pulled ads attacking Mr Trump off the air but otherwise continued his campaign, travelling to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for the virus.

At a union hall in Grand Rapids, Mr Biden said he was praying for his rival’s recovery. However, he also implicitly criticised Mr Trump, who has mocked Mr Biden for routinely wearing a mask and has held huge campaign rallies with little social distancing.

“Be patriotic,” Mr Biden said. “It’s not about being a tough guy. It’s about doing your part.”

The Republican National Committee would choose a replacement nominee if Mr Trump were to become incapacitated, but it is too late in most states to change the names on the ballot. Some 2.9 million people have already voted, according to figures compiled by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.

In addition to the president and his wife, at least four people who were at a White House event to announce Barrett’s nomination – Ms Conway, Mr Lee, Mr Tillis and University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins – said Friday they have tested positive.

Mr Lee and Mr Tillis are both members of the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin hearings on Barrett’s nomination on October 12th.

Ms Barrett herself tested positive for the virus earlier this year and recovered, according to a person familiar with the matter – Reuters